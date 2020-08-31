BCCC holding orientation sessions for those interested in law enforcement classes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Community College will hold monthly orientation sessions for students interested in joining its spring Basic Law Enforcement Training, or BLET.

These sessions take place in-person, and applicants can ask questions and get help filling out their application packet for the spring 2020 BLET academy starting January 6.

People who are interested can drop-in on a session or contact Larry Barnes at 252-940-6228.

All sessions will take place at 7:00 p.m. in Building 10B, Room 101.

Sessions take place September 23, October 22, November 18, and December 15.

The BLET program is designed to give students essential skills required for entry-level employment as law enforcement officers with state, county or municipal governments, or with private enterprise.

