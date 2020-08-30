Three Greenville men arrested after Sunday shooting.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Greenville men have been arrested after a shooting early Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Kristin Drive and Shiloh Drive around noon for the shooting.

Police say that a black Mercedes pulled up a group of people and at least one of the suspects got out of the car and started shooting into the group.

Officers identified the car through city cameras, and the vehicle was found shortly after by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies.

After a brief chase with deputies, the three suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

22-year old Travis Kenerly was captured by K-9 Keno from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Zyquan Howard, 23, and Aaron Panton, 22, were found hiding a nearby storage shed.

Kenerly was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will be charged after he is released.

Howard and Panton are facing charges of going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a weapon in city limits, and altering or removing a serial number from a firearm.

