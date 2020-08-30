Suspect breaks into Craven County church, students’ laptops stolen

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A break-in has been reported at Generation Baptist Church, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The church says someone broke into their church overnight between August 29 and August 30.

They tell WITN stolen items include televisions, laptops and tablets from their private school, sound equipment, and the thief even went through the church’s shed.

See pics from the scene below:

Autoplay Caption

The pastor’s daughter says they plan to proceed with an outside service anyways while deputies investigate.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the reported break-in is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.