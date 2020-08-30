Advertisement

Suspect breaks into Craven County church, students’ laptops stolen

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A break-in has been reported at Generation Baptist Church, according to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

The church says someone broke into their church overnight between August 29 and August 30.

They tell WITN stolen items include televisions, laptops and tablets from their private school, sound equipment, and the thief even went through the church’s shed.

See pics from the scene below:

Caption

The pastor’s daughter says they plan to proceed with an outside service anyways while deputies investigate.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the reported break-in is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generation Baptist Church Break-in

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tvs, laptops, tablets, were stolen.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Sunny stretch of weather carries into Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
A few thunderstorms will be possible after 2pm on Saturday.

News

Pamlico County man arrested for shooting at cousin in Massachusetts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
During the argument, police say Gaskill fired a shot near the head of his cousin.

News

Man sentenced to four years in prison for bank fraud scheme

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Federal prosecutors say a man just released from incarceration has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for launching a bank fraud scheme to buy cars from North Carolina dealerships.

Latest News

News

Raleigh police arrest 14 protesters for breaking curfew

Updated: 20 hours ago
Police in North Carolina’s capital city say they arrested 14 protesters after a march against racial injustice violated a newly imposed curfew.

News

COVID-19: State confirmed cases jump 2500

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS data shows another death in Gates and Halifax Counties. Nash County also confirmed their 24th death.

National

Chadwick Boseman, who embodied Black icons, dies of cancer

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.

News

The Hammock Source sees boost in business amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT
Many businesses across the country have closed or lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t been the case for one business here in the east.

News

New Bern requests input on flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
New Bern leaders are working on the city’s flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan, and want resident input.

News

4 boaters rescued from capsized vessel in Beaufort Inlet, rescuers remember the incident

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:22 AM EDT
4 people were rescued this morning after their boat capsized in the Beaufort Inlet.