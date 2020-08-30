Advertisement

Police: Goldsboro man wanted for breaking into elementary school

According to police, Jeffrey Williams, 35, of Goldsboro, broke into North Drive Elementary School back on August 24th.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are looking for a man they say broke into a school on Monday.

According to police, Jeffrey Williams, 35, of Goldsboro, broke into North Drive Elementary School back on August 24th.

Williams is wanted for breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen goods.

Anyone with information on Williams whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Erkes at (919)580-4212 or Wayne County dispatch at (919)705-6572.

