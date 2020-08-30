Pamlico County man arrested for shooting at cousin in Massachusetts

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WITN) - Police say a Grantsboro man was arrested in Massachusetts after firing shots inside a car on Friday night.

According to police in Fairhaven, Christopher Gaskill, 24, got into an argument with his cousin who was a passenger in his vehicle.

During the argument, police say Gaskill fired a shot near the head of his cousin.

Police say Gaskill also pistol whipped him.

Gaskill’s cousin and another passenger in the vehicle then tried to take the gun from Gaskill, and two more shots were fired inside the car.

Nobody was struck by any of the gunshots.

Police say Gaskill was arrested and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for injuries during the fight, before being taken to jail.

Gaskill is expected to be in court in New Bedford County on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.