Greenville Police searching for robbery suspect

Greenville robbery caught on camera
Greenville robbery caught on camera(Greenville Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a robbery.

Police say a strong armed robbery was reported in the area of Eastbrook Drive shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 29.

The victim was walking into his apartment, when he was rushed from behind by an unknown man. The suspect then assaulted the victim and stole his wallet and cash, according to GPD.

Footage was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. The video can here seen here.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is should contact Greenville Police at 252-329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

