Family conflict leads to shooting

COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday, August 29 on North Main Street, in Cove City, in reference to a shooting.

According to deputies, Marvin Hall shot his cousin after a family dispute.

Hall was arrested at his residence in Cove City shortly after the shooting and has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious bodily injury.

The victim was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Hall is being held under a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.