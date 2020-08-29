The Hammock Source sees boost in business amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many businesses across the country have closed or lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t been the case for one business here in the east.

The Hammock Source in Greenville has seen an increase in sales amid the pandemic and has even hired more employees.

The Hammock Source is the largest manufacturer in the world of hammocks and outdoor furniture.

You may recognize their brands such as Pawleys Island Hammocks, Hatteras Hammocks, Nags Head Hammocks and Real Deal Brazil, to name a few.

The Hammock Source’s CEO, Walter Perkins, tells us online and outdoor product sales have taken off and some people prefer to buy locally made products. Perkins also tells us he believes the increased sales are due to people spending more time at home and in their yards during the pandemic.

Perkins says,”The message today is now hiring. We need to bring more team members on to continue this growth. We believe there will be a tailwind of the pandemic that will go into next year and there will be a big demand for our products.”

If you would like to submit an application to the Hammock Source, you can apply in store at 305 Industrial Boulevard or go online to the hammock source dot com.

