Some Jones County offices closed indefinitely due to COVID exposure

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some Jones County offices are closed indefinitely after employees were exposed to COVID-19.

According to county leaders, the closure affects the Jones County tax office, water department, and building inspections.

County Manager Frank Howard said a worker called out sick Monday and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus. Howard said they immediately closed offices after learning of the positive result.

“Due to the lack of staffing, most of these departments are two or three people departments. So, when you are down 1 to 2 people, it makes a big difference,” said Howard.

At least six other county employees are now in isolation and awaiting results of their tests.

Officials advise anyone making payments to those departments to use the county’s online payment option or the night drop box at the county offices. The county will still respond to any water service-related emergencies.

