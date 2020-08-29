Rocky Mount faces cyber attack; investigation to determine if personal information stolen

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount leaders are trying to get the city’s network back on track after facing a cyber attack. The city is in the process of confirming what impact the attack may have had on information on the network.

Leaders say they know Rocky Mount was the victim of a cyber attack that involved the encryption of certain city systems, and say the investigation will determine if personal information was stolen.

If personal details were stolen, the spokesperson said the city plans to quickly notify those impacted, and said they have now added more measures to secure the information.

The city spokesperson said throughout the response, emergency services remained operational and utility payment services continued to be restored.

Leaders posted the following message on the city’s website:

Rocky Mount continues to work around the clock with its incident response partners to return the City’s network to full and secure operability. (interoperability)

We cannot provide exact data on which city services will be fully restored; however, we are dedicating all of our resources to accomplishing this goal.

Although our investigation is ongoing, at this time, we have no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this incident. Should this change, the City will move quickly to notify individuals.

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to investigate how this incident occurred, and we will provide additional information once available.

