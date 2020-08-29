Raleigh protests against police violence turn destruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of protesters line the streets of downtown Raleigh Friday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times by Wisconsin police.

Raleigh police say the protests turned ugly Friday night as protesters smashed windows, spray-painted a Wake County building downtown, and vandalized a memorial to fallen deputies.

Demonstrators say they are protesting police shootings and systematic racism in Raleigh and across the country.The protest was organized after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.

Raleigh has enacted a curfew that went into effect at 10:00 p.m. Friday and will last until 5:00 Saturday morning. Hundreds of people however, are defying that curfew and continue to protest.

