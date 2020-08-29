Advertisement

Raleigh protests against police violence turn destruction

Raleigh has enacted a curfew that went into effect at 10:00 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5:00 Saturday morning.
Raleigh Protests
Raleigh Protests(WRAL)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of protesters line the streets of downtown Raleigh Friday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake multiple times by Wisconsin police.

Raleigh police say the protests turned ugly Friday night as protesters smashed windows, spray-painted a Wake County building downtown, and vandalized a memorial to fallen deputies.

Demonstrators say they are protesting police shootings and systematic racism in Raleigh and across the country.The protest was organized after Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin last week.

Raleigh has enacted a curfew that went into effect at 10:00 p.m. Friday and will last until 5:00 Saturday morning. Hundreds of people however, are defying that curfew and continue to protest.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Hammock Source sees boost in business amid pandemic

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Many businesses across the country have closed or lost business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t been the case for one business here in the east.

News

New Bern requests input on flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
New Bern leaders are working on the city’s flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan, and want resident input.

News

4 boaters rescued from capsized vessel in Beaufort Inlet, rescuers remember the incident

Updated: 40 minutes ago
4 people were rescued this morning after their boat capsized in the Beaufort Inlet.

News

Rocky Mount faces cyber attack; investigation to determine if personal information stolen

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rocky Mount leaders are trying to get the city’s network back on track after facing a cyber attack.

News

Greenville boy welcomed home after getting new heart

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Greenville Fire Department set up and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office rolled in awaiting the arrival of 12-year-old Jordan Twyman to his home in Greenville.

Latest News

News

The Scullery temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Scullery in Greenville says it is temporarily closed after a kitchen team member tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Two positive COVID-19 cases at Bogue Sound Elementary School

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Carteret County School system says two individuals at Bogue Sound Elementary School have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

News

Rocky Mount faces cyber attack; investigation to determine if personal information stolen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Rocky Mount faces cyber attack; investigation to determine if personal information stolen

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Scattered showers and storms Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
A few thunderstorms will be possible after 2pm on Saturday.

National

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a 4-year fight with colon cancer, his representative tells the Associated Press.