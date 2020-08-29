Advertisement

Raleigh police arrest 14 protesters for breaking curfew

Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGHT, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina’s capital city say they arrested 14 protesters after a march against racial injustice violated a newly imposed curfew.

News outlets report that hundreds of protesters marched through downtown Friday night.

The protest was largely peaceful, though an American flag was burned, portable toilets were toppled and a memorial to fallen police officers was vandalized with red spray paint.

Police say that after the 10 p.m. curfew was breached, they allowed the group to disband.

Police say many went home, but some made clear they planned to defy the curfew.

Fourteen protesters were charged with violating curfew.; one was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

