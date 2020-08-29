New Bern requests input on flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern leaders are working on the city’s flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan, and want resident input.

They hope to create a strategy to reduce the impact of flooding from future storms and hurricanes that have historically done so much damage to the city.

Officials plan to gather input from business owners, homeowners, and other residents to understand specific flooding issues in the area and begin mapping out a plan to be better prepared when flooding occurs, and in responding to flooding damage.

New Bern Director of Economic and Community Development Amanda Ohlensehlen said, “We will be introducing our consulting partners, and talk about resiliency planning, means for the city of New Bern, and our next step that we will be taking in this process.”

The virtual public meeting on Thursday September 10th from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. will allow city leaders to introduce the project. They will provide an introduction on resiliency and hazard mitigation planning, and discuss how it impacts New Bern.

They invite residents to tune in to the meeting and comment from home on a Zoom call.

Click here for meeting flyer If you can’t attend virtually, you have the option to attend in person at New Bern City Hall, but with COVID guidelines.

The flood resiliency plan consists of three phases and city leaders ask for input during all planning stages. Development of the flood resiliency plan is estimated to cost approximately $90,000. After the planning phase, the city will move forward with the funding an implementation phase.

“Individual steps they can take, to improve their own resilience, as well as help our

governing bodies and the region as a whole to better understand mitigation solutions,” said Ohlensehlen.

Officials want to have the flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan completed by next summer. The survey will be open through September 24th, 2020.

Three phases of New Bern flood resiliency and hazard mitigation plan:

· The first phase will include data collection, a comprehensive look at the impact to the New Bern area and structural damages to commercial, residential and municipal buildings.

· The second phase of the plan will involve assessment of those impacts and will identify local and regional vulnerabilities and the social, economic and environmental consequences of hazardous events.

· The third phase will involve compilation and distribution of a list of business and home mitigation and resilience recommendations for the city, then chosen recommendations will be implemented.

*If planning to attend the meeting in person, city leaders say to please make sure you bring a mask and make sure you do not exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms, have not been around those who are sick, and are not waiting on COVID-19 test results.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.