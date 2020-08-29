Man sentenced to four years in prison for bank fraud scheme

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a man just released from incarceration has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for launching a bank fraud scheme to buy cars from North Carolina dealerships.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 42-year-old Jamal Watson had just finished serving 10 years in prison for distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prosecutors say Watson, his wife and a third person applied for loans to purchase 20 vehicles during a one-year period by providing fake Social Security numbers and fake employment information.

