Man facing multiple charges after Goldsboro drug arrest

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Goldsboro Friday ends with one man arrested and facing multiple drug charges.

Goldsboro Police Department Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) and the Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) members stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street in Goldsboro.

Officers said he driver, 22-year-old Allen Michael McCullen of Stoney Manor Road Goldsboro, is charged with possession with two felonies and two misdemeanors.

Police charged McCullen with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and an equipment violation.

McCullen was arrested without incident and transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, according to police.

He is under a $7,500 secured bond in the Wayne County Jail.

