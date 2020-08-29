Faith Assembly Church to host drive-thru grocery pick up event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Faith Assembly Church in Winterville is holding a drive-thru grocery pic up event Saturday at 10:00 a.m until supplies run out.

The event will be held at Faith Assembly Church 5005 Corey Rd, Winterville NC.

The church’s partnering origination Convoy of Hope delivered a tractor-trailer full of groceries Thursday afternoon and on Friday volunteers from the church bagged and sorted through the items to prep them for distribution Saturday.

You can visit the Faith Assembly Church Facebook page for more details.

