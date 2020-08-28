Winterville Charter Academy closed after positive COVID-19 test

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Charter Academy is closed until Monday after an after-school employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter to families obtained by WITN, the person was last in the building on Tuesday and is following CDC guidelines for quarantine.

Principal Annastasia Ryan says in the letter students will learn remotely while the building is being cleaned.

School leadership learned that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution we closed the school building for cleaning and sanitization, while our students and staff continue teaching and learning remotely. One of our highest priorities is the health and safety of our school community. Employee privacy rights prevent me from sharing further details.

