Winterville Charter Academy closed after positive COVID-19 test
According to a letter to families obtained by WITN, an after-school employee tested positive.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Charter Academy is closed until Monday after an after-school employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter to families obtained by WITN, the person was last in the building on Tuesday and is following CDC guidelines for quarantine.
Principal Annastasia Ryan says in the letter students will learn remotely while the building is being cleaned.
