Winterville Charter Academy closed after positive COVID-19 test

According to a letter to families obtained by WITN, an after-school employee tested positive.
A charter academy is closed because of COVID-19
A charter academy is closed because of COVID-19
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Charter Academy is closed until Monday after an after-school employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter to families obtained by WITN, the person was last in the building on Tuesday and is following CDC guidelines for quarantine.

Principal Annastasia Ryan says in the letter students will learn remotely while the building is being cleaned.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

