Advertisement

Westbound lane on Highway 264 E in Washington closed after crash

The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed.
The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed because of a crash.
The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed because of a crash.(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Highway 264 East is shut down in Washington following a car crash.

The Highway Patrol says the westbound lane on Highway 264 E near Lizzard Slip Road is closed. As of 9:15 a.m., troopers were still investigating the crash.

We are working to find out how the crash happened and if there were any reported injuries. Stay with WITN News as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Astro

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Morning Show

A Little Bit of Sunshine: Music and friendship chimes on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

Local

Former Havelock city commissioner convicted on child pornography charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A former Havelock city commissioner has been convicted on child pornography charges.

Hurricane

Laura will pass well north of North Carolina Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Laura is weakening and moving into Arkansas.

Latest News

Local

Three positive COVID-19 cases reported at Creekside Elementary in Craven County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
School leaders say all contacts have been quarantined and all staff in the school were informed once contact tracing was finished.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Blazing hot Friday; Scattered storms Saturday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Hot and humid conditions will push the heat index to around 104º Friday afternoon.

News

Little Bit Of Sunshine

Updated: 3 hours ago
Little Bit Of Sunshine

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, August 28, 2020

News

Pitt County schools will stay in-person despite heath director’s recommendation.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Pitt County schools will keep in-person instruction despite the county health director’s recommendation that they go virtual for one month.

National Politics

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Aides said Trump would also make clear that he plans to unite a country that has increasingly shown fractures in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.