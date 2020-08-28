Advertisement

Two positive COVID-19 cases at Bogue Sound Elementary School

(WSAZ)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County School system says two individuals at Bogue Sound Elementary School have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson says parents and guardians of children and employees who may have been in close contact with these diagnosed individuals have been notified by the Carteret County Health Department.

Jackson goes on to say, “Please know the Carteret County Public School System continues to implement safety precautions to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools. Such actions include the requirement of personal protective equipment by all staff and students, all individuals in the building maintaining social distancing of six feet between one another, enhanced cleaning procedures of surfaces in the facilities, screening procedures for all individuals that enter the buildings, and constant monitoring for virus symptoms of all staff and students during the school day. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to our district. This is not a charge we take lightly and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep our students and employees safe during these uncertain times.”

The school district recommends If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Carteret County Health Department at (252) 728-8550.

