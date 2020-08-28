Truckload of food delivered to Faith Assembly in Winterville for Saturday food give-a-way

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people nationwide and here at home are unemployed due to the COVID pandemic. But there are relief organizations stepping up to help.

Volunteers were busy Thursday afternoon unloading a truckload of food at Faith Assembly Church in Winterville. They’re also packing up grocery bags for residents who need the extra food help.

Volunteers will give out the groceries this Saturday morning August 29th at the church on Corey Road in Winterville through a drive-through grocery pick up beginning at 10:00 a.m..

Lead Pastor Steve Evans of Faith Assembly church said they will continue Saturday morning until all grocery supplies are gone.

