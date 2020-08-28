Three positive COVID-19 cases reported at Creekside Elementary in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County school officials say three employees at Creekside Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say they cannot legally release the identities of these employees. School nurses have been in contact with the Craven County Health Department. Health officials have “communicated with all staff members who may have had contact with the positive employees in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms.”

School leaders say all contacts have been quarantined and all staff in the school were informed once contact tracing was finished.

