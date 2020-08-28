The Scullery temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Scullery in Greenville says it is temporarily closed after a kitchen team member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, the Scullery says it closed early Friday for staff COVID-19 testing and sanitizing.

The restaurant says it will reopen as soon as they are sure their team is safe and healthy.

They also said, “Sorry we will miss you. Thank you for your support.”

