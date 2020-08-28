Advertisement

Small Business Center gets new space to help more entrepreneurs

By Stacia Strong
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Many small businesses continue to struggle to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is help out there for these operations. Craven Community College’s Small Business Center is still open and helping as many people as possible.

Craven Community College's Small Business Center is now at the Volt Center.
Craven Community College's Small Business Center is now at the Volt Center.(witn)

The SBC is open for counseling and is hosting seminars regularly to help local small businesses stay in operation. Deborah Kania is the director of the center. She said they’ve seen people have to close up shop because of the pandemic, but they’ve also seen businesses find new ways to adapt.

“Some businesses have not survived, some are surviving you see them if you’re visiting them, and participating in supporting them and up front you see them doing their work but behind the scenes they are struggling,” said Kania.

Kania does have some advice for those who are falling on tough times though, “Continue to stay optimistic, it’s a beautiful trait that small business owners have and innovative, and ask for help, I’m always saying ask for help.”

Unemployment and the tough job climate has encouraged some people to begin a new venture. Kania says that’s been something that was unexpected.

“Some clients have been laid off from their job and have decided maybe something they were thinking about for a while to start their business,” said Kania.

In an effort to be in a more centralized location to help even more of these businesses, the SBC has now moved into the Volt Center near downtown New Bern.

Craig Ramey is the Communications Director for the community college and said having the SBC in this new space is beneficial on several fronts.

“This allows us to have a couple of opportunities, we’re centralized and it also allows us to tap into some of the questions our students may have. You know, a lot of people who take a plumbing class or an electrical class, they may want to start their own business, and it’s very convenient for them to be able to come right around the corner and ask someone about that,” said Ramey.

If you are a business owner interested in receiving help from the Small Business Center, you can find out more information on their website, https://cravencc.edu/sbc/ or by stopping by their center in New Bern.

