Saving Graces: Astro

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Astro is a very affectionate kitten and purrs every time you touch him. Volunteers say he enjoys playing with mice and bottlecops, as well as cuddling up with you to watch TV.

Saving Graces is currently in PetSmart and will meet with adopters by appointment only. To see all of the cats available for adoption, click here.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.

