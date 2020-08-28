Advertisement

Saving Graces: Astro

This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Astro is a very affectionate kitten and purrs every time you touch him. Volunteers say he enjoys playing with mice and bottlecops, as well as cuddling up with you to watch TV.

Saving Graces is currently in PetSmart and will meet with adopters by appointment only. To see all of the cats available for adoption, click here.

Saving Graces for Felines appears on WITN News at Sunrise every Friday at 6:25 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Game litter.

Pets

Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Cupcake and Sailor.

Pets

Saving Graces: Tigger

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Tinley

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.

Pets

Saving Graces: Mimi

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured kitten from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Mimi.

Pets

Saving Graces: Buster Brown

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Buster Brown.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Hemingway

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Hemingway.