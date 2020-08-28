PCC grant awarded for students with diverse needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is now better positioned to keep programs running that give added attention to students to help them master school requirements and succeed.

PCC has been approved for a federal grant that provides money for its student support services program for another five years.

The TRIO programs give students free support services, including tutoring, financial aid assistance, career mentoring and more.

It helps a diverse student population with needs that could deter learning such as low income, lack of college experience as a first generation student, or a disability.

Leaders say these services help enhance the college experience.

“TRIO typically helps students understand and take ownership of their learning, and it has, and what I’ve noticed is that students involved in our program have become involved in other aspects of the college,” said Program Director Travis Kinsey.

Students must meet certain criteria to participate in the student support services program at Pitt Community College.

