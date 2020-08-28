North Carolina Coastal Federation gets money for marine debris removal

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will award $2.7 million in grants for marine debris removal and prevention across 23 projects, including in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation, Inc. is receiving $121,090 to aid with the removal of at least 20 abandoned and derelict vessels from estuaries in northeastern North Carolina.

These projects assist with wildlife preservation, navigation safety and economic prosperity in the affected areas.

The vessels that will be removed as a result of this grant have either been purposefully abandoned or were lost and destroyed as a result of the many hurricanes that have hit the area in the past ten years.

