New hours for Bertie storm relief center

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County earlier this month can still get help at the Storm Relief Donation Center in Windsor, but hours are changing.

Beginning Monday, August 31st, the Center will operate from 10:00 a.m.until 1:00 p.m. Essential items are still available for those in need.

The location is the Bertie Early College HS Gym, 819 Governors Road, Windsor, NC 27983.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.