New Bern residents help victims of Hurricane Laura

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sandra Collins is the co-owner of Ghent Sandwich Shop in New Bern. Collins is collecting donations that will be delivered to victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Collins said some of New Bern’s heroes and family, who came to help people in New Bern back in 2018, were in the hurricanes path. She decided it was her time to be there for them.

Collins said, “Relying on the compassion of others, you know, during times of disaster is really important.”

Linda Moore delivered hurricane relief items to the sandwich shop Thursday and said, “That’s what we’re suppose to do. God says help each other.”

Collins helped organize relief efforts for New Bern back in 2018. She said, during Hurricane Florence folks from Grove, Texas brought them much needed items. “New Bern was the recipient of three or four trailer truck loads of good being brought in,” said Collins.

So, when she found out Hurricane Laura could impact the very place the Florence heroes lived, she knew what she would do. “I became very concerned about the people that had spent so much time and effort helping us, that we wanted to be able to give back,” she said.

Collins received word that Grove, Texas suffered minimal damage, so the items will go to the areas that need it most. “We plan to take it to the Louisiana area that is still undergoing the aftermaths.” said Collins.

Below is a list of items you can donate:

Hygiene items, Trash bags, Cleaning Supplies, Baby wipes, Diapers, Gloves, Masks, Dog food, Cat food, Mosquito spray, Plastic Totes.

You can drop items off in the foyer of Ghent’s Sandwich Shop, Blackbeard’s downtown or the Insurance Center.

They will be collecting items through next Wednesday, and then Collins will take the items to Louisiana.

