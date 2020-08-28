Mill Creek VFD collecting items for Hurricane Laura victims

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Mill Creek VFD in Carteret County is collecting items to send down to Louisiana to help with those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The department says they are accepting anything at this time and want to help as much as possible.

At this time they are not sure how they are going to get the supplies there but are currently working on that now.

For more information, you can contact the Mill Creek VFD at 252-247-4777.

The department is located at 2370 Mill Creek Road in Newport.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.