Jim’s Forecast: Blazing hot Friday; Scattered storms Saturday afternoon

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Friday

The humidity and heat will be increasing on Friday compared to Thursday. Highs will be the hottest of the week and weekend topping out in the lower to mid 90s. Southerly winds will push the heat index to 101-105 degrees. Overnight lows Friday and into Saturday will be staying in the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover will gradually increase on Friday, but no rain is in the forecast.

Saturday and Sunday

The leftovers of Laura, whether that is a tropical depression or a post-tropical low, will pass to well to our north Saturday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and storms will be likely from mid afternoon into Saturday evening. The fast movement of the storm will likely keep rain totals below 1″ across eastern North Carolina with winds running from 20- 30 mph. Highs will dip from around 90 Saturday to the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Once the system clears the coast, we’ll see sunny skies and calm weather return on Sunday.