Jim’s Forecast: Blazing hot Friday; Scattered storms Saturday afternoon
Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index pushing 100+° Friday
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Friday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Friday
The humidity and heat will be increasing on Friday compared to Thursday. Highs will be the hottest of the week and weekend topping out in the lower to mid 90s. Southerly winds will push the heat index to 101-105 degrees. Overnight lows Friday and into Saturday will be staying in the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover will gradually increase on Friday, but no rain is in the forecast.
Saturday and Sunday
The leftovers of Laura, whether that is a tropical depression or a post-tropical low, will pass to well to our north Saturday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers and storms will be likely from mid afternoon into Saturday evening. The fast movement of the storm will likely keep rain totals below 1″ across eastern North Carolina with winds running from 20- 30 mph. Highs will dip from around 90 Saturday to the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Once the system clears the coast, we’ll see sunny skies and calm weather return on Sunday.