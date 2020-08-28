Advertisement

Local coaches talk about NBA Playoff boycott

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NBA and other sports leagues are taking action after Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot Monday by a white officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The show of solidarity started with the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. They refused to play a playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday to protest Blake’s shooting.

The NBA followed their lead, postponing all playoff games. The WNBA and some MLB teams have also joined in on the boycott.

Kim McNeill, the head women’s basketball coach at ECU, says she respects the power in the NBA’s message. She says the black community is frustrated, mad, and tired.

“That could’ve been my husband,” she said. “[It] could’ve been my brothers, that could’ve been anyone we know, it’s scary.”

“My 7-year-old daughter is so terrified now that if my husband goes outside and he stays out too long, she’s like ’Mommy, is daddy okay?’” said McNeill.

The former basketball coach and athletics director for Kinston High School, Wells Gulledge, coached NBA all-star and New Orleans Pelican player Brandon Ingram in high school. He says although the boycott sends a message, he wishes the teams would go a step further.

“Now it’s one thing about talking about it, and it’s another thing about applying your actions to help,” said Gulledge. He suggests they reach out to their local mayors or police chiefs to ignite conversation and encourage understanding.

The NBA Executive Vice President said in a statement on their Twitter page that they hope to resume games either Friday or Saturday.

