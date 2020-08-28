Lifeguards & paid parking ending at Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - With summer winding down, the Town of Atlantic Beach wants residents to know lifeguard service will end this Sunday, August 30.

This weekend, lifeguards will be on duty at the Circle, and roaming, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The town says the summer paid parking program will end for the season on Sunday as well.

This weekend the summer paid parking program will be in effect daily, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

