Lidl store in Havelock to close(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - An international grocery store chain is closing one of its locations in the east early next month after less than three years in business.

The Lidl store on Highway 70 in Havelock will shut down on September sixth.

A statement from the German-based supermarket company says it’s focusing its efforts on more convenient locations in mainly larger communities.

Lidl is also closing a store in the western part of the state.

Employees at the Havelock store will be able to apply for open positions elsewhere in North Carolina.

The chain is opening a new supermarket in Wilmington, two in Charlotte, and one in Burlingotn.

