Lenoir County Public Schools and health department offer walk-in immunization clinics

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools is partnering with the Lenoir County Health Department to offer walk-in immunization clinics to ensure LCPS students meet state vaccination requirements for beginning the new school year.

The clinics are scheduled for Aug. 31 in the Kinston High School gym lobby, Sept. 14 in the front lobby at South Lenoir High School and Sept. 21 in the front lobby at North Lenoir High School. All clinic hours are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The clinics are geared to seventh and 12th-grade students.

All students entering seventh grade are required to have Tdap (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis) and Meningitis vaccines. HPV vaccine is also recommended for seventh graders. Students in the 12th grade are required to have a booster dose of Meningitis (MCV4) vaccine.

Accepted insurance plans include Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, MedCost, North Carolina Health Choice (NCHC) and Medicaid. Provisions are also made for the uninsured.

Whether children are home-schooled, attend school in-person or by remote learning, they are required by state law to be immunized based on their age for certain vaccinations as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

