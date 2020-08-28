Craven Community College’s Small Business Center relocates to the Volt Center

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College’s (Craven CC) Small Business Center (SBC) recently relocated to the college’s Volt Center campus near downtown New Bern. It was previously located in the Brock Administration Building on the school’s New Bern campus.

According to college leaders, the SBC’s new location will allow more space to meet with current and prospective small business owners while serving a wider range of clients.

“The biggest challenge we face is to help existing small business owners stay in business during this pandemic,” said Deborah Kania, SBC director. “We are also seeing people laid off from their jobs, and wanting or needing to start a new business. We are trying our best to be responsive and resourceful.”

The Small Business Center supports new business development and growth of existing businesses in Craven County. The center also provides workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners, personalized small business advising, and resources to help people successfully start and operate a small business.

The majority of services and workshops are free.

The center is among 58 small business centers located at community colleges across North Carolina and they now serve clients at the college’s New Bern, Havelock, and Volt Center campuses.

For more information, visit the SBC website at www.cravencc.edu/sbc, call 252-638-1166 or email sbc@cravencc.edu.

