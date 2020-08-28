Civil Rights leaders compare Friday’s March on Washington to historic 1963 March on Washington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. to honor the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior gave his ’I have a dream’ speech.

Speakers at the event Friday included the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Jacob Blake ,Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

With black people dying at the hands of police, many say the fight for racial equality and King’s message of love is just as needed today as it was nearly 60 years ago.

Calvin Henderson, the president of the NAACP chapter in Pitt County, was in the crowd at the first March on Washington to hear MLK’s speech for the first time.

“Seeing that many people come together, stand together holding hands, no violence. There was no violence,” he remembered.

He says although they’ve come a long way in some since then, they are still fighting for equality.

“I lived through the era of Jim Crow. We overcame that. School segregation, we overcame that,” explained Henderson. “But there’s one pandemic that it seems we cannot overcome. And that is the pandemic of hate.”

Reverend Anthony Spearman, the president of North Carolina NAACP, expressed the same sentiment.

“We haven’t come as far as we thought we had come,” he said.

Spearman said, the main message of this march is to encourage African Americans to vote as if their life depended on it.

Organizers of the march took precautions to protect against COVID-19. They led a socially-distant march and provided masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Some used them, but video shows others did not.

