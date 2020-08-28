Chamber business support to keep American Airlines at PGV Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is asking members to help keep air service coming into Greenville.

Last week, American Airlines announced it will drop flights to Greenville and 14 other smaller U.S. cities in October when a federal requirement to serve those communities ends.

American is the only airline that comes into the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is now encouraging its members to contact the area’s congressional delegation to keep those planes landing at PGV.

The airport’s executive director said those commercial flights make up twenty percent of their business.

Kate Teel with the chamber said, “Our airport does need support, and Mr. Hopper did that through our board meeting yesterday to encourage our board members and our local citizens to reach out to our federal officials and elected officials as well to encourage the support of continuing the air support to PGV.”

Teel said having commercial air service is critically important to economic development projects, travel, and recruitment of businesses and industries.

