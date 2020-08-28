A Little Bit of Sunshine: Music, friendship and family chimes on

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Liz, Jim and Austin will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on August 28:

Liz’s Choice:

We’ve seen teachers, parents and students get creative during the modified school year. At St. Peter Catholic School in Greenville, they are certainly doing that.

The school posted a video on Facebook of students using their desks as drums. Right now, there’s no singing, but there can still be music! The Facebook post says, “We are getting into the rhythm of our new normal.”

No matter what’s going on in the world, you’ll always have your creativity!

Austin’s Choice:

After spending 500 days in a shelter, Joey, a three year-old dog, found his forever home!

Joey was the longest resident at the Niagara County SPCA. Since he’s been around for so long, he’s become a favorite with the staff.

Before Joey left with his new family, the staff and volunteers lined up and each placed a lei on Joey’s neck. He returned the favor with kisses.

Joey is said be sweet and mellow. Volunteers say he loves his treats, toys and is really an old soul at heart.

It’s not clear why it took so long for Joey to find his forever family, perhaps the fact that he required a home without other animals or smaller kids limited his options.

Jim’s Choice:

It’s an old tradition with a new look!

For 20 years, a group of Missouri seniors have been meeting each day for breakfast. COVID-19 is causing a change of plans, but not a cancellation because their bond is much stronger than their morning coffee.

When the pandemic forced McDonald’s to close its dining area, the group got creative to keep meeting together. They brought their own chairs and set up in the parking lot. With the new set up, pets are allowed.

Throughout two decades, the group has seen change. This change of scenery is just the latest, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is their sense of community.

Group members says the community seems to support for their tradition. Some on-lookers roll down the window and wave.

If you have a positive idea you would like to see featured, e-mail Liz, Jim or Austin.

