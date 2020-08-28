Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some Jones County offices closed indefinitely due to COVID exposure

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Some Jones County offices closed indefinitely due to COVID exposure

News

The Hammock Source sees boost in business amid pandemic

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Hammock Source in Greenville has seen an increase in sales amid the pandemic and has even hired more employees.

News

Civil Rights leaders compare Friday’s March on Washington to historic 1963 March on Washington

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Civil Rights leaders compare Friday’s March on Washington to historic 1963 March on Washington

News

Small Business Center gets new space to help more entrepreneurs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Many small businesses continue to struggle to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there is help out there for these operations, Craven Community College’s Small Business Center is still open and helping as many people as possible.

News

New hours for Bertie storm relief center

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Those impacted by the tornado that hit Bertie County earlier this month can still get help at the Storm Relief Donation Center in Windsor, but hours are changing.

Latest News

News

Lenoir County Public Schools and health department offer walk-in immunization clinics

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools is partnering with the Lenoir County Health Department to offer walk-in immunization clinics to ensure LCPS students meet state vaccination requirements for beginning the new school year.

News

The Scullery temporarily closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Scullery in Greenville says it is temporarily closed after a kitchen team member tested positive for COVID-19.

News

PCC grant awarded for students with diverse needs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
PCC grant awarded to continue helping students with diverse needs

News

Lifeguards & paid parking ending at Atlantic Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
With summer winding down, the Town of Atlantic Beach wants residents to know lifeguard service will end this Sunday, August 30.

News

Mill Creek VFD collecting items for Hurricane Laura victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Mill Creek VFD in Carteret County is collecting items to send down to Louisiana to help with those impacted by Hurricane Laura.