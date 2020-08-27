Water outage planned for Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Beaufort says some customers will be without water late this weekend.

The Town of Beaufort Public Utilities Department will be conducting maintenance and must turn off the water valve that services all of the Professional Park and Beaufort Club neighborhoods.

This will occur at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Water should be restored to this area by 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.