Washington’s new mayor selected and sworn into office

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Washington City Council voted unanimously during a special meeting Wednesday night to name Mayor Pro Tem Donald Sadler as Washington's new mayor.

Sadler was appointed following the death of Mayor Mac Hodges from complications of COVID-19.

administeredSadler was then admiinistered the oath of office via Zoom and sworn in.

Council also approved Councilman Richard Brooks as Mayor Pro Tem and appointed Mike Renn to fill the remainder of Sadler’s unexpired term.

