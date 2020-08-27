Two clusters of COVID-19 at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UNCW has identified two clusters of COVID-19 cases among students.

Pelican Hall and Graham-Hewlett Hall on campus have one cluster each with a total of 5 students in each cluster.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

The individuals involved in these clusters are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. To protect individuals’ private health information, UNCW will not publicly identify students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.