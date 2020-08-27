Twin Rivers YMCA offers learning camp for working parents

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With summer over and kids back in school, many parents are struggling to balance the demands of their own jobs with their children's online education.

But the Twin Rivers YMCA in New Bern is trying to help facilitate that virtual learning while mom and dad head back to work.

Since school started in Craven County back on August 17th, the YMCA has been holding a Back to School Learning Camp.

The program is designed to give parents a little piece of mind about getting back to work themselves, while at the same time ensuring their children's education doesn't take a back seat.

"We've got moms and dads that have to go back to work," says President and CEO Todd Shuart.

But the question for parents is who will have facilitate that education when they're gone?

"They need for someone to help their kids get online, and make sure that they are engaged with their teachers while their online. And that they're being well supervised and well cared for," Shuart explains.

What exactly does the camp entail?

It's a full-day camp from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. -- staff members help the kids get online in the morning and the afternoon as they're required by their curriculum.

In between classes and sessions, the kids also have time to do physical activities, participate in games and crafts, and take part in STEM learning as well.

"They're able to engage, and there is also that time where it's not all learning, they're able to do some fun things and they're able to re-connect," adds Shuart.

The program is offered to families in Craven County with children who are in grades K-5.

But the camp is not only a way to lend a helping hand to the parents, but to help the kids get social interaction in a familiar setting.

"We're just trying to help them. They're getting their learning in, but they're also in an environment that's comfortable to them," Shuart says.

Right now Shuart says they have about 18 children that are participating each day, but they know there is even more of a need than that.

The problem is that the future of the program is up in the air beyond about mid-September.

The YMCA is only licensed for full-day care for four months during the summer, and that period ends next month.

According to Shuart, there are a few ways to keep the program going beyond that time, but he says when the General Assembly gets back in session, their hope is legislators can pass something that will allow them to extend the program.

The Twin Rivers YMCA says you can register for the camp online. The cost is $125 per week, but financial assistance is available.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.