Advertisement

Tesla on autopilot slams into Nash County and state trooper patrol cars

Tesla on autopilot wrecks
Tesla on autopilot wrecks(WRAL)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WITN) -  A man, driving his Tesla on “autopilot” early Wednesday, almost hit a Nash County deputy standing outside his cruiser – before crashing into patrol cars from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol parked on the side of U.S. Highway 64.

WRAL TV reported that officials said, Devainder Goli, a Raleigh doctor, was in the Tesla, watching a movie on his cell phone while his car drove itself.

The Tesla collided with the deputy’s car first, which then was pushed into the State Highway Patrol car from the impact.

The deputy was conducting a lane closure overnight on U-S 64, near Spring Hope, as a highway patrol trooper investigated a separate crash. Both the deputy and trooper were outside their cars.

"Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squall and in an instant we could have lost a life or several lives. It could have been very horrific," said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Goli works at Halifax Regional Medical Center in Roanoke Rapids and was driving back to Raleigh when the accident occurred. He was charged with a move over violation and viewing a television device while driving.

The Tesla is marketed as having “full self-driving capabilities” and is created using artificial intelligence technology. The autopilot feature is described on Tesla’s website as a feature that “enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically within its lane.”

But, Tesla's website says that Autopilot still requires attention from the driver.

"Current Autopilot features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," the website said.

“There needs to come a time when we need to understand that automation can not do everything,” said Stone. “It’s not enhancing our safety, and in this situation, it could kill two law enforcement agents.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence defends police at GOP convention amid rising race tension

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clear, hot and humid Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Hot and humid conditions will push the heat index back to around 100º

Hurricane

Category 4 Laura: Landfall very early Thursday morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.

News

Powerball 08-26-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
Powerball 08-12-20

Latest News

News

Onslow County Crime Stoppers celebrates 20 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow County Crime Stoppers celebrates 20 years.

News

COVID forces changes to charity golf tournament in Morehead City

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The Hope Mission will have its annual fundraising golf tournament in Morehead City, but it will be a virtual tournament because of the pandemic.

News

Carteret County broadband boost

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Carteret County is getting a financial boost to its effort to expand internet access

News

Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending to legislators how to spend nearly $1 billion in COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.

News

Twin Rivers YMCA offers learning camp for working parents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
Since school started in Craven County back on August 17th, the YMCA has been holding a Back to School Learning Camp.

News

North Carolina appeals federal seismic testing decision that could lead to oil drilling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The State of North Carolina has filed an appeal of the decision by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to override the state’s objection to WesternGeco’s plan for offshore seismic testing.