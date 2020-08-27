Smithfield Foods donates $2 million to help with virtual learning

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - Smithfield Foods says it’s committing $2 million over the next two years to support the North Carolina Business Committee for Education to provide funding for wireless hotspots to better connect students in rural areas as well as address long-term internet access.

Counties benefiting are Duplin, Sampson, Bladen and Robeson.

Smithfield says the money will give households access to virtual learning at a time of heightened need, as school districts increasingly rely on online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to thank Smithfield for recognizing the urgent need to get North Carolina students connected and stepping up in such a big way,” said Thomas Parrish, Acting Secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology and State Chief Information Officer. “It is critical to invest in our students, and partnerships like these help us better meet the needs of our communities during these unprecedented times.”

Many rural counties had 50 percent of students unable to access remote learning last spring due to interruptions caused by COVID-19. This funding will address a critical and immediate need for low-income students in historically underserved communities.

