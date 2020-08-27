Raleigh sets weekend curfew with protests planned

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin has issued a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights as protests are planned in the city.

Baldwin says, “As Mayor, the safety and security of the people of Raleigh are my top priorities. In preparation for protests that are planned for downtown and at the Wake County Courthouse, I will impose a citywide curfew for Friday and Saturday nights. The curfew will begin each night at 10 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m. the following morning.”

She goes on to say it is her hope that by setting a curfew they can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters.

Baldwin says, “We want to create a safe space for all who want to come together while maintaining a sense of civility and accountability. Raleigh is our home and downtown is the heart and the heartbeat of our community. There are voices that need to be heard and important stories and experiences that need to be shared. The call for justice for Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other Black and Brown Americans continues today and must continue until we begin to see real change in the hearts and minds of our country.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.