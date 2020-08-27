News
Powerball 08-26-20
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT
|
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Latest News
Hurricane
Category 4 Laura: Landfall very early Thursday morning
Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
,
Jim Howard
,
Phillip Williams
and
Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane. The storm will approach category 4 status later today before landfall tonight.
National Politics
GOP convention defends police as racial tension rises anew
Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By
Associated Press
The message Wednesday night comes as the nation faces renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.
News
Onslow County Crime Stoppers celebrates 20 years
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Onslow County Crime Stoppers celebrates 20 years.
News
COVID forces changes to charity golf tournament in Morehead City
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
The Hope Mission will have its annual fundraising golf tournament in Morehead City, but it will be a virtual tournament because of the pandemic.
News
Carteret County broadband boost
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Carteret County is getting a financial boost to its effort to expand internet access
News
Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending to legislators how to spend nearly $1 billion in COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.
News
Twin Rivers YMCA offers learning camp for working parents
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Matthew Herchik
Since school started in Craven County back on August 17th, the YMCA has been holding a Back to School Learning Camp.
News
North Carolina appeals federal seismic testing decision that could lead to oil drilling
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
The State of North Carolina has filed an appeal of the decision by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to override the state’s objection to WesternGeco’s plan for offshore seismic testing.
News
Storm surge models show Hurricane Laura bringing catastrophic levels of water to Gulf Coast
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Stacia Strong
Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast taking aim near the Texas and Louisiana border, the massive storm is expected to bring catastrophic levels of storm surge to the region.