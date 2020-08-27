Police investigating overnight shooting murder

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a deadly late night shooting.

New Bern police say they responded to a 911 call just before midnight Wednesday night.

Officers say a person was shot on the 1200 block of Broad Street. They were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center, where they died.

The victim has not been identified yet. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call New Bern Police at 252-672-4274.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.