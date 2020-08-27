Phillip’s Forecast: Hot and breezy Thursday and Friday

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Thursday & Friday

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast bringing clears skies and hot weather to the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with overnight lows staying in the mid 70s. Friday will be the start of unseasonably humid conditions as the remnants of Hurricane Laura brings tropical air to the east coast. The winds will turn southerly Thursday and Friday driving the heat index to 100-104 degrees. Some clouds will start to arrive Friday with a 20% chance of a stray shower.

Saturday and Sunday

The leftovers of Laura, whether that is a tropical depression or a post-tropical low, will develop into a frontal system as it moves over Tennessee and Kentucky on Friday. As it heads farther eastward, we’ll see more moisture get swept up into the system, leading to increasing rain chances as it tracks north of our area Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. It will be breezy Saturday with southwest winds around 15 to 25 mph. The fast movement of the storm will likely keep rain totals below 1″ across eastern North Carolina with winds staying under 30 mph. Highs will dip from around 90 Saturday to the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Once the system clears the coast, we’ll see sunny skies and calm weather return on Sunday.