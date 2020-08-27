PCS: Confirmed COVID-19 case at D.H. Conley High School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools confirms that there has been case of COVID-19 at D.H. Conley High School.

WITN has received calls from parents who got word by phone from the school system about the case.

The school system says that it has followed its protocol of first alerting parents of students identified as close contacts. That protocol also includes school administration alerting staff members who may have had close-contact.

The Pitt County Board of Education is holding a special meeting at 4:00 p.m. today related to COVID-19.

Officials say the purpose of this meeting is to discuss COVID-19 data and school system practices, establish protocols for further Pitt County Schools COVID-19 data reporting, and to take any further necessary actions.

You can watch the meeting at the link below.

